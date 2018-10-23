Putin seeks meeting with Trump

Russia’s Vladimir Putin met US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser on Tuesday (Oct 23) after the Kremlin said that Trump’s talk of quitting a landmark arms treaty that scrapped nuclear missiles in Europe was dangerous.

In opening remarks, Putin told John Bolton that Russia was sometimes surprised by what he said were unprovoked steps that Washington took against Moscow.

But he said he wanted to hold new talks with Trump, possibly in Paris next month – a meeting which Bolton said he thought Trump would welcome.

source: reuters