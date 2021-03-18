Putin to Biden: Whatever you say [about others] is what you are yourself

Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished Joe Biden well after the US leader called him a “killer” and promised that Moscow would “pay the price” for interfering in the 2020 US elections in favor of his opponent, Donald Trump.

Speaking on Thursday, Putin suggested that Biden may be projecting, noting that evaluating other countries “is like looking in a mirror.”

“When I was a kid, when we were arguing with each other in the playground, we used to say, ‘Whatever you say [about others] is what you are yourself,’” Putin added.

On Wednesday, Biden was asked by ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos whether he thought Putin was “a killer,” and replied in the affirmative. He also noted that he had warned the Russian president that Washington would react strongly if it discovered evidence of interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Later that day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to clarify whether Biden’s statement was a metaphor.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Biden’s statement as “very bad,” accusing the White House of not being serious about “establishing a relationship” with Moscow.

