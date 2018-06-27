Putin-Trump meeting agreed

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the summit would take place in a mutually-convenient third country

Russia and the US have agreed to hold a summit between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the summit would take place in a mutually-convenient third country and that several more weeks were needed for preparations.

He said Moscow and Washington would announce the time and place of the summit on Thursday.

Mr Ushakov was speaking after Mr Putin held talks with US National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Kremlin.

Mr Bolton was warmly greeted by the Russian president in a grand meeting room at the Kremlin, with statutes of Russian czars as a back

Mr Putin opened the meeting by saying US relations are in a poor state, a refrain he often returns to. Mr Putin said that is in large part because of the domestic political environment in the United States.

more at independent.co.uk