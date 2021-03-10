Putin’s ‘secret’ daughter celebrates birthday at Moscow club

Luiz Rojova, who is allegedly the secret daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, appeared at a nightclub in Moscow on her 18th birthday. It is said that only a few guests were allowed to frequent this nightclub that night, including classmates and friends of Putin’s daughter. Luiza, known as Putin’s Love Child, was brought to this nightclub by a government car under strict security.

According to local media reports, security personnel from the Russian Interior Ministry were stationed in civilian clothes around the nightclub. Luiza arrived at this nightclub in question in the official BMW at the very last minute. The owner of this nightclub didn’t even know he had a daughter from the most powerful man in the land. He was told that a lot of respected celebrities would be coming to perform at his venue. After the event, Luiza returned in a government car.

Luiza Rojova, also known as Elizaveta Krivonogikh, is rumoured to be the child of the Russian president with Svetlana Krivonogikh, a 45-year-old woman, but Putin has never officially recognised her as his daughter.

Visual computer expert Hassan Ugel of the University of Bradford has claimed that Luiza’s face resembles that of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Luiza has already dismissed this claim. He then said that there are a lot of people in the world whose faces look like Putin.