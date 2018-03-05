Qantas staff told to use gender-neutral words to not offend LGBTI!

Australian airline Qantas has told staff to stamp out “gender-inappropriate” terms that may offend the LGBTI community.

The airline’s workforce was provided an information pack produced by the Diversity Council of Australia detailing how to make employees feel more comfortable, Qantas told The New Daily.

The move comes in line with the carrier’s “Spirit of Inclusion” initiative which begins this month (March).

The booklet asks employees to cut out gender-specific terms such as ‘guys’, ‘love’ and ‘honey’ to avoid offending other staff members.

“Language can make groups of people invisible. For example, the use of the term ‘chairman’ can reinforce the idea that leaders are always men,” the information pack states.

more at thenewdaily.com.au