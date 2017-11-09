Qatar Airways announces new direct flights to Thessaloniki

Qatar Airways has announced that it will commence direct flights from Doha to Thessaloniki in March 2018.

Thessaloniki is the second airline destination for the airline company in Greece, as Qatar Airways already has three daily flights to Athens. According to its announcement, the airline will connect Doha to Thessaloniki with four direct flights per week.

The flights will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Chief Executive Officer, Akbar al-Baker, says: “Greece has always been a very demanding destination and we are excited that we can now offer our passengers direct flights to Thessaloniki, our second stop in Greece”.