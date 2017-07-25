Qatar sheikh super-luxury yacht moors at Skiathos island (video)

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar arrived in the Greek island of Skiathos yesterday for a few days’ vacation. His arrival became known after his famous yacht, “Al Mirqab”, which is one of the largest motor yachts ever built, was seen moored on Maratha Beach, under the iconic Skiathos Pallas Hotel.

The hotel will cater for the necessary supplies of the yacht, while the sheikh will dine tonight at White View’s restaurant, with the spectacular view of Koukounaries.

The rest of the royal family is expected to arrive tomorrow at the airport of Skiathos with the Royal Airbus.

The striking yacht “Al Mircab” is one of the three most expensive in the world, it is 135 meters long, it has two swimming pools, a heliport, a jacuzzi, a cinema hall and twelve suites.