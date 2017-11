Over 100 Quad bike owners from Heraklion, Crete arrived in Athens amid heavy rain protesting against the implementation of the new road safety regulations (KOK). Upon disembarking from the ferry boat at the port of Piraeus on Monday morning they started their journey to the Ministry of Transport. They are protesting against the plan by the authorities to completely ban the Quad bikes from the roads for safety reasons, arguing the accident rates had dropped substantially.