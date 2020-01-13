Queen Elizabeth: Royal Family supports Harry and Meghan

The Queen has revealed that the royal family ‘had very constructive discussions’ on the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Sandringham today but admitted that she would’ve preferred if the Sussexes remained ‘full-time working members of the Royal Family’.

Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles were pictured leaving the unprecedented summit in separate cars after more than two hours of crunch talks with Her Majesty.

The Duke of Sussex faced Her Majesty, his brother and his father for the first time since quitting as a senior royal with Meghan ‘dialling in’ to support her husband from Canada.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace after today’s showdown, the Queen said: ‘Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

more at dailymail.co.uk