Queen’s Brian May outlines asteroid deflection mission (video)

We will, we will rock a small asteroid – for science!

A famous astrophysicist (and guitar player) tells all about an ambitious mission to save humanity from asteroids, should one ever threaten Earth.

Brian May — lead guitarist and a songwriter with the band Queen — recently discussed the European Space Agency mission Hera in a new video. Hera — along with a NASA mission called the Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART), will both visit an a double asteroid called Didymos (Twin is Greek).

“Imagine a mountain in the sky, with another rock about the size of the Great Pyramid swinging around it,” May said in the video. “That’s Didymos. Just the seemingly tiny world is big enough to destroy a city.”

