Quentin Tarantino & wife Daniella expecting their first child: We are “very delighted”

Tarantino and Daniella tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles last year

Quentin Tarantino is going to be a dad!

The acclaimed filmmaker, 56, is expecting his first child with wife Daniella.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby,” the couple said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

The writer-director met Daniella, who is the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick, in 2009 while promoting his film Inglorious Basterds. The pair got engaged in June 2017, after dating for about a year.

