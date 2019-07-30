Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” smashes his own box office record (infographic)

Quentin Tarantino’s latest film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” is proving a hit and it has smashed the director’s opening weekend record at the box office. Starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film made just over $40 million, outperforming “Inglorious Basterds” which made $38 million in 2009, according to Box Office Mojo.

Overall, “Django Unchained” has proven Tarantino’s most successful film, bringing in $425 million in global box office revenue after a $30 million weekend opening at U.S. cinemas. “Inglorious Basterds” also went on to be hugely successful worldwide, eventually making $321 million. “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” is the first film Tarantino has made without disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

source statista