Raccoon jumps on moving police van, hitches a ride & wins Twitter! (PHOTOS)

A raccoon jumped onto the windshield of a police van in Colorado Springs on Wednesday night, hitching a ride to the delight of Twitter.

The animal jumped onto the hood of Officer Christopher Frabbiele’s van, until the policeman slowed down and the Raccoon hopped off.

The images of the incident were captured on the police dashcam, and were later tweeted by the local force’s account.

Officer Frabbiele got an unexpected hitchhiker on way to serious injury accident. He safely pulled over! #codethreecoon #raccoonridealong pic.twitter.com/Bz7zeSAY8A — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) September 21, 2017

Twitter, being Twitter, obviously loved it:

Contact made with masked bandit. Appears to be a juvenile. — Pikes Peak ARES (@PikesPeakARES) September 21, 2017

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black told the Denver Post:

How in the world did that raccoon hop on? It’s safe to say a raccoon hopping is not a common occurrence.

Our thoughts entirely.

Source: indy100.com