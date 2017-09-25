Raccoon jumps on moving police van, hitches a ride & wins Twitter! (PHOTOS)

Sep, 25 2017

An attempted terrorist attack?

A raccoon jumped onto the windshield of a police van in Colorado Springs on Wednesday night, hitching a ride to the delight of Twitter.

The animal jumped onto the hood of Officer Christopher Frabbiele’s van, until the policeman slowed down and the Raccoon hopped off.

The images of the incident were captured on the police dashcam, and were later tweeted by the local force’s account.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black told the Denver Post:

How in the world did that raccoon hop on?

It’s safe to say a raccoon hopping is not a common occurrence.

Our thoughts entirely.

