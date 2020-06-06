Race car driver quits sport for porn career (video)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 6, 2020

Renee Gracie quit racing to earn £14,000-a-week on adult site OnlyFans

The Australian was the first full-time female Supercars racer but has no regrets about leaving her old career behind to sell X-rated content online.

The 25-year-old said she earned very little money racing and the financial benefits of her new vocation make it all worth while.

She told Australia’s Daily Telegraph: “It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamed of and I really enjoy it.

“I am fine with whatever they want to call me. I am earning good money and I am comfortable with where I am at.”

Having shot to prominence by joining forces with Swiss racer Simona de Silverstro at Bathurst in 2015, Gracie said she simply lost her passion for racing.

