Radiation level increase in northern Europe may “indicate damage” to nuclear power plant in Russia

Low levels of radiation spotted in northern Europe may have come from a malfunctioning nuclear power plant in western Russia.
Nuclear safety officials from Finland, Norway and Sweden have all announced earlier this week they have detected increased radioactive isotopes across Scandinavia and in some Arctic regions.
“The radionuclides are artificial, that is to say they are man-made,” the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in the Netherlands said on Friday.
“The composition of the nuclides may indicate damage to a fuel element in a nuclear power plant [but] a specific source location cannot be identified due to the limited number of measurements”.
