Radical feminist rant: Kill all men! (video)

A rant from feminist YouTube star named Jenny McDermott has gone viral on Twitter over the past few days. In it, McDermott tells her audience that, to create the ideal conditions for the survival of the human race, we must kill all men and male babies.

“We need to kill all men. I am sick of being a baby factory that produces more men who will in the future subjugate me. The solution to that is to kill any man that you see in the streets just any swinging dick. We want the species to go on but we only want it to go on with women in it.”

Don’t believe us? Here’s the clip. And (at least as far as we can tell) it’s not a deep fake.

more at zerohedge.com