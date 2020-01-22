Radical Islamists “hold” 150 neighbourhoods in France, leaked report says

Internal Security (DGSI), has claimed that as many as 150 neighbourhoods across France are “held” by Islamist radicals

A leaked classified document from the French internal security service, the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI), has claimed that as many as 150 neighbourhoods across France are “held” by Islamist radicals.

The confidential DGSI report maps out the 150 different neighbourhoods which consist of the notorious Seine-Saint-Denis no-go suburbs of Paris, the suburbs of Lyon and Marseille, all of which have had longstanding issues with radical Islam, newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reports.

more at breitbart.com

photo credit: AFP via Getty