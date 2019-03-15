Radio trumps TV in weekly reach in US (infographic)

According to Nielsen’s findings, 227 million Americans aged 18 and older listen to the radio at least once a week

With all the talk about digital media, it’s easy to forget how powerful traditional platforms such as radio and television still are. Radio in particular rarely gets credited for what it still is: a true mass medium. According to a recent Nielsen report, radio even trumps TV in terms of its weekly reach.

According to Nielsen’s findings, 227 million Americans aged 18 and older listen to the radio at least once a week, equaling a reach of 92 per cent of the adult population. Television came in a close second with a weekly reach of 87 per cent, while 78 per cent of U.S. adults now use apps or browse the web on a smartphone in a given week.

While radio does win in terms of sheer reach, TV remains unparalleled with respect to average daily usage. According to Nielsen’s measurements, U.S. adults spend an average of 4 hours and 21 minutes a day watching TV, which is more than 2.5 times the amount of time they listen to the radio.

source: statista