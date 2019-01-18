Rafa Nadal & Sani Resort in Chalkidiki will create high standard tennis center

The programmes of the training center have been developed through a training system based on the playing experience of Rafael Nadal by his coaches

Top international tennis player Rafael Nadal and Sani Resort have reached an agreement regarding the creation of Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre, which will include eight clay courts and training programmes for players of all ages and levels, offering high-quality training in the sport.

The visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Nadal’s playing skills through programmes specially tailored to their needs and skill level.

The programmes at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre have been developed through a training system based on the playing experience of Rafael Nadal and the training designed by his coaches. The coaches of the center will be trained in Manacor, Majorca over two months starting in February.

Commenting on the center, the Nadal stated:

I am very happy to announce the operation of Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre in Greece, as it establishes the project of the world expansion of the center. I want to thank Sani Resort for the trust it placed in our team. I am certain that our cooperation will be successful, especially for fans of tennis, whom I would like to invite to come and enjoy these magnificent facilities as of April 2019.

Source: sani-resort