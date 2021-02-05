Rafale jets roar over the Aegean Sea (12+2 breathtaking images – video)

Four French jets are taking part in joint exercises with the Greek Air Force

The images with the French Rafale fighter jets roaring in the skies in the Aegean Sea for the first time are impressive.

The four French multi-purpose jets are taking part in the “Skyros 2021” training as part of the two countries’ joint exercise.

During the exercise, the Rafale aircraft, which will soon be acquired by the Greek Air Force, took off from Tanagra Airport and performed, together with Greek F-16 and Mirage 2000, complex air exercises throughout the Athens FIR range.

As part of the air exercise, the Greek Mirage-2000 and French Rafale fighters were refueled in flight by a French Airbus A-330TT aircraft at 24,000 feet above Zakynthos.