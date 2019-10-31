Rage Against the Machine announce reunion

The band used their newly-created Instagram account to announce a series of 2020 gigs

Rage Against the Machine (RATM), the American rock band from Los Angeles, have announced their reunion.

The band used their newly-created Instagram account to announce a series of 2020 gigs, including two Coachella appearances.

While the members themselves – Morello, singer Zack de la Rocha, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk – have yet to comment, Forbes is reporting that Wayne Kamemoto, a longtime associate of the band, confirmed that “the band’s social media is accurate.”

The L.A band, which formed in 1991 played their last show at their hometown in the L.A. Rising Music Festival in July, 2011. Since then, Morello, Wilk and Commerford joined Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B-Real in Prophets of Rage, while de la Rocha recorded as a solo artist.

source guitarworld.com