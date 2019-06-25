Raikoke volcano seen erupting in incredible image from space! (video-photo)

Scientists said the ash could have reached an altitude of 8 to 10 miles

The powerful eruption of the Raikoke volcano was captured by astronauts on the International Space Station on Saturday.

The amazing image, which shows a huge plume of smoke rising up and surrounded by white clouds, was released by NASA Earth Observatory.

Several satellites, along with astronauts on the ISS, saw the thick plume rise and eventually stream east as it was pulled into a storm’s circulation.

The volcano sits on an uninhabited island in the Kuril Islands chain in the northwest Pacific Ocean.

