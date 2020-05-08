Raine Michaels: Daughter of a Rock Star & a Sports Illustrated model! (photos)

Do you remember the Glam-Rock band Poison from the ’80s?
Well, if you are around 35-years-old and older you probably do!
The band’s frontman is no other Bret Michaels.
The band is still around & rocking, by the way.
What you probably don’t know, however, is that Bret has a daughter called Raine Michaels.
And what’s infinitely more important to know is that she is…smoking hot!
In fact, rumour has it that she will be one of the next Sports Illustrated models.
What do you think: Is she going to make it?
Being a part of the SI Swim family would be a DREAM come true!! On that note here is my 2018 #SISwimSearch audition!! @mj_day @si_swimsuit thank you guys so much for the amazing opportunity, I hope to meet you guys in Miami soon! ??❤?? pleaseee tag @mj_day and @si_swimsuit and #SISwimSearch!! I love you all ❤? #siswimsearch