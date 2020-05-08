Raine Michaels: Daughter of a Rock Star & a Sports Illustrated model! (photos)

Because, as we all know, “don’t need nothing but a good time”!

Do you remember the Glam-Rock band Poison from the ’80s?

Well, if you are around 35-years-old and older you probably do!

The band’s frontman is no other Bret Michaels.

Vintage papa??Happy Father’s Day, I love you!!❤❤ Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Raine Michaels (@rainee_m) στις 19 Ιούν, 2016 στις 9:22 μμ PDT

The band is still around & rocking, by the way.

What you probably don’t know, however, is that Bret has a daughter called Raine Michaels.

And what’s infinitely more important to know is that she is…smoking hot!

In fact, rumour has it that she will be one of the next Sports Illustrated models.

What do you think: Is she going to make it?

Miami Glow???? @si_swimsuit X @fae Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Raine Michaels (@rainee_m) στις 25 Ιαν, 2019 στις 6:51 μμ PST

Boho?✌?? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Raine Michaels (@rainee_m) στις 10 Αύγ, 2016 στις 11:33 πμ PDT

Save a horse ride a cowgirl? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Raine Michaels (@rainee_m) στις 5 Σεπ, 2018 στις 3:51 μμ PDT