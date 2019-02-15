Raising awareness on International Childhood Cancer Day 2019

International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is celebrated around the world each year on February 15. The main goal of this global health event, which was founded in 2002 by Childhood Cancer International (CCI), is to help create awareness about childhood cancer, reduce mortality, and eliminate all cancer-related pain and suffering of children fighting the disease. It also aims to achieve at least 60% survival for all children diagnosed with cancer around the world by 2030. The theme for this year’s ICCD is ‘No More Pain’ and ‘No More Loss’ for children, survivors and their families.

On International Childhood Cancer Day, the CCI along with its international partners, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), is raising voices and envision the day when there is ‘No More Pain’ and ‘No More Loss’ for all children with cancer around the world. On this occasion, let us take a look at some facts about cancer in children.

In Greece, significant actions from volunteer organisations and associations stand out.

In Northern Greece in particular, the Association of Parents with Neoplasm Type Diseases “Lampsis” is involved in multifaceted projects, with the pinnacle being the expansion and total renovation of the pediatric and oncological wings of the AHEPA and Ippokrateio hospitals.

International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is celebrated around the world each year on February 15. The main goal of this global health event, which was founded in 2002 by Childhood Cancer International (CCI), is to help create awareness about childhood cancer, reduce mortality, and eliminate all cancer-related pain and suffering of children fighting the disease. It also aims to achieve at least 60% survival for all children diagnosed with cancer around the world by 2030. The theme for this year’s ICCD is ‘No More Pain’ and ‘No More Loss’ for children, survivors and their families.

On International Childhood Cancer Day, the CCI along with its international partners, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), is raising voices and envision the day when there is ‘No More Pain’ and ‘No More Loss’ for all children with cancer around the world. On this occasion, let us take a look at some facts about cancer in children.

source: here