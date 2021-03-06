Rally for Koufontinas: Protesters against police in Syntagma Square – His son Hector Koufontinas arrested (photos)

The rally was on support for the hitman of the left-wing terrorist organization “November 17”, Dimitris Koufontinas, who is on hunger strike

A new rally of support for the hitman of the left-wing terrorist organization “November 17”, Dimitris Koufontinas, who is on hunger strike, was held at 12 noon in Syntagma by the Initiative of Lawyers and Lawyers, leftist organizations and collectives.

By order of the Police, the Metro stations “Syntagma”, “Omonia”, “Panepistimio”, “Acropolis” and “Syggrou-FIX” were temporarily closed. The trains passed through without stopping.

A little while ago, there was tension between the protesters and the police, using chemicals and being chased in the alleys of Syntagma Square.

His son Hector Koufontinas, was apprehended.

Shortly after 1:00 pm the tension in the center of Athens escalated.

See Also:

Caged Congolese man: Why a zoo took 114 years to apologise

A man who lives alone in an airplane hangar in a Utah ghost town has found the ultimate escape