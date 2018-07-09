Rama & Tsipras to meet in London on 10th of July

Prime Minister Edi Rama and his Greek counterpart, Alexis Tsipras are expected to meet in London, Independent Balkan News Agency reports, citing its own diplomatic sources in Athens.

The meeting is expected to be held on the sidelines of the Western Balkans Summit which will be held on Tuesday in the British capital.

Both prime ministers will discuss the progress which has been reached so far in the negotiations held between the two countries.

The two prime ministers will also discuss Mr. Tsipras’ visit to Albania where he will sign the agreement between Albania and Greece named “Agreement of Friendship and Cooperation”.

The meeting is also expected to discuss issues concerning the Balkan region and the latest developments which relate to the agreement reached between Athens and Skopje a few weeks ago in Prespa.

Part of these discussions will also be the future of Albania in the EU and the process of negotiations which are expected to open next year.

Source: balkaneu