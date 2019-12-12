Rapid developments in Libya: Haftar orders his army to take Tripoli (videos)

“We call on the fighters who are fighting against our army to stay in their homes and they will be safe”

National Libyan Army commander Khalifa Haftar ordered his forces to take Tripoli and said that the city’s armed men would have the security they wanted if they surrendered their weapons.

“The National Libyan Army is, inevitably, a winner in the Battle of Tripoli. We urge the units moving to Tripoli to comply with the binding rules. We call on the fighters who are fighting against our army to stay in their homes and they will be safe”, Haftar said in a televised message on Thursday night, broadcast by the Al Arabiya network.

Haftar has been leading the attack for the occupation of the capital by the government of the Tripoli-based National Agreement (GNA).

The orders to his units to move to Libya were given on the day that flights resumed at Libya’s only operating airport, which had been closed for three months due to rocket attacks.

1/3

LNA commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar addresses his forces in Tripoli. (Subtitles) #Libya pic.twitter.com/ZrsoTkLf7C — LibyaReview (@LibyaReview) December 12, 2019

2/3

LNA commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar addresses his forces in Tripoli. (Subtitles) #Libya pic.twitter.com/JEvlnrmMYW — LibyaReview (@LibyaReview) December 12, 2019