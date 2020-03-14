Rapper CardiB gives her take on coronavirus (video – warning: explicit language)

CardiB, the American rapper went on a rant about the coronavirus and it seems has been taking the spread of COVID-19 extremely seriously.
Her distress was on full display in a video posted earlier this week, where she exclaimed: “I don’t know what the fuck this coronavirus is about. I don’t understand how this shit was from Wuhan, China, now all of the sudden this shit is on mother fucking tour… Let me tell y’all something, I ain’t even gonna front. A bitch is scared. I’m a little scared. Do you know what I’m saying? Like, shit got me panicking.”
Cardi’s got a new album in the works, but it looks like we may just have to wait a little longer until we put our ears to the new magic that Cardi has been cooking up. In a recent Twitter message, the rapper has stated that her brand new single is delayed due to the spread of the virus.
You can have a look at that video in question below, which premiered on the rapper’s Instagram account.
source tonedeaf.thebrag.com
View this post on Instagram
Ya keep playing I’m deadass FUCKIN SCARED. I’m stocking up on food.