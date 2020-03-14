Rapper CardiB gives her take on coronavirus (video – warning: explicit language)

CardiB, the American rapper went on a rant about the coronavirus and it seems has been taking the spread of COVID-19 extremely seriously.

Her distress was on full display in a video posted earlier this week, where she exclaimed: “I don’t know what the fuck this coronavirus is about. I don’t understand how this shit was from Wuhan, China, now all of the sudden this shit is on mother fucking tour… Let me tell y’all something, I ain’t even gonna front. A bitch is scared. I’m a little scared. Do you know what I’m saying? Like, shit got me panicking.”

Cardi’s got a new album in the works, but it looks like we may just have to wait a little longer until we put our ears to the new magic that Cardi has been cooking up. In a recent Twitter message, the rapper has stated that her brand new single is delayed due to the spread of the virus.

You can have a look at that video in question below, which premiered on the rapper’s Instagram account.

source tonedeaf.thebrag.com