Rapper Remy Ma slammed for saying rape survivors who seek compensation are prostitutes

“It seems like in a lot of these alleged sexual assault cases the women are asking for money. ‘Hey give me money and I’ll feel better’”

Rapper Remy Ma got herself into some hot water this week after she made controversial comments about survivors of sexual assault.

During Monday’s episode of Revolt TV’s talk show State of the Culture, Joe Budden, Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, Eboni K. Williams and Remy Ma sat down to talk about several topics ranging from Tekashi 6ix9ine, Dave East and even Antonio Brown; it was Remy Ma’s comments regarding the latter subject that has her facing backlash.

Brown, a former NFL wide-receiver, was recently released from his contract with the New England Patriots after a second woman leveled sexual assault allegations against him. Brown has denied those claims.

The first woman to accuse Brown, Brittany Taylor, a former trainer, filed a lawsuit against the now disgraced football star, which was a topic of discussion among the personalities on State of the Culture.

Read more