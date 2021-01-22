Rare 1821 heroes’ items on display at the Eleftherios Venizelos Airport in Athens

Rare relics of the War Museum will be presented for the first time in a selected area of ​​the “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport, providing visitors from around the globe the opportunity to see up close authentic war items and utensils the heroes of the Greek revolution of 1821 used in everyday life.

The first of a time initiative of the War Museum is co-sponsored in collaboration with the Athens International Airport in the context of the events for the 200 years since the beginning of the Greek Revolution against the Ottoman Turks.

The central theme section “Fighters & Chariots” focuses on the fighting spirit of the fighters and highlights their unwavering desire for freedom.

The unveiling of the “Showcase with the rare authentic heirlooms of 1821” will be made by the Deputy Minister of National Defence Alkiviadis Stefanis, on Monday 25/1/2021, at 14.00 at the Departure Level of the Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos”.

source tornosnews.gr

also read

Bond-girl Tonia Sotiropoulou reveals she was sexually harassed at 18 – Greek #MeToo