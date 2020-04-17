Rare aerial photo of Stonehenge shows how iconic monument was slotted together with holes “like early Lego”

Stonehenge, located near Amesbury, Wilts., is estimated to have been built around 3.000 BC

Experts believe that Stonehenge may have been put together using a series of slots and holes, that has been compared to how Lego sets are built.

A rare photograph of the iconic monument shows an aerial view of one of the sarsen blocks, with markings similar to those of a mortise and tenon joint clearly visible.

Posted on social media by English Heritage, the accompanying caption states that the protruding lumps would have been used to connect with the holes – just like Lego.

Stonehenge, located near Amesbury, Wilts., is estimated to have been built around 3,000 BC.

English Heritage tweeted: “This is a rarely seen view of the top of one of the giant sarsen stones.

