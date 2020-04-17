Rare aerial photo of Stonehenge shows how iconic monument was slotted together with holes “like early Lego”

Experts believe that Stonehenge may have been put together using a series of slots and holes, that has been compared to how Lego sets are built.
A rare photograph of the iconic monument shows an aerial view of one of the sarsen blocks, with markings similar to those of a mortise and tenon joint clearly visible.
Posted on social media by English Heritage, the accompanying caption states that the protruding lumps would have been used to connect with the holes – just like Lego.
Stonehenge, located near Amesbury, Wilts., is estimated to have been built around 3,000 BC.
English Heritage tweeted: “This is a rarely seen view of the top of one of the giant sarsen stones.
