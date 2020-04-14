Rare pink, blue-eyed pug has thousands of Instagram followers (photos)

Who brings all the boys (and girls) to the yard? That’s right, Milkshake. All dog-lovers around the world gather in this adorable pug’s Instagram yard. The 17-month-old cuddly pup is stealing hearts due to his extremely unique appearance―he was born with blush pink fur, nose, and paws, as well as enchanting baby blue eyes, which makes him stand out in the quite competitive and wondrous world of petfluencers.
The pooch’s owner Maria shares daily delightful photos and videos from Milkshake’s pampered and posh lifestyle that most of us could only dream of. But underneath the glamorous bling, he’s a squishy, cute, and lovable pup just living his best life in London!
source boredpanda.com
