Rare snow devil caught on camera at Stowe Mountain Resort, Vermont (video)

The snow devil lasted for close to 30 seconds and did not injure anyone

Video of a rare snow devil at Stowe Mountain Resort, Vermont, was posted to Twitter on January 18.

Benjamin Trachtenberg recorded a video that shows lines of skiers standing still as the snow devil sweeps through the group.

Trachtenberg told Storyful that the snow devil lasted for close to 30 seconds and did not injure anyone.

Certified broadcast meteorologist Tyler Jankoski said on his Twitter post that the weather event can be called a snow devil or a “snownado”.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, snow devil is “a very rare phenomenon”.

