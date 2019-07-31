Rare Turkish bee carried to Britain in holidaymakers’ luggage escapes death sentence by flying away

A Government department has urged people to be on the lookout for a rare Turkish bee that has escaped after being carried into the UK in holidaymakers’ luggage.
The British Beekeepers Association (BBKA) warned that the bee – the osmia avosetta species – could have a “devastating effect” on British bees, after it flew away from a makeshift nest inside a Bristol home.
Experts said it could endanger native species by spreading deadly viruses, or multiply and eventually outcompete British bees.
