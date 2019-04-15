Rare, unseen photos of Aliki Vougiouklaki on Instagram (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Her son John created a social media profile of rare everyday photos

The son of one of Greece’s iconic movie stars of the past Aliki Viougiouklaki, John Papamichael compiled a unique album of his mother’s photos on Instagram.

Greece’s “national star”, as Aliki was dubbed continues to be “near her fans”, not only through her films aired on reruns on Greek TV but also through social media.

For a few months now the unforgettable actress has acquired her own account on Instagram which includes rare, never seen photos for the first time.
The social media profile is titled “alikivougiouklakiofficial” and in the few months of its creation, it has already amassed over 8,700 followers.

 

Με τον Αλεξανδράκη στο διάλυμα των γυρισμάτων της ταινίας Το Δόλωμα στην Ρόδο

Γιάννης Γκιωνάκης. Νίκος Σταυριδης. Σοφία Βέμπο και Αλικη

Στο Θεολογο δεκαετία 70

Κελεσίδης Κούρκουλος Αλικη στο Ταξίδι

Χωρίς μέικ απ με τον Κιμούλη

Με το Μανο Χατζιδακι στα γυρίσματα της Μανταλένα στην Αντίπαρο #mantalena #manosxatzidakis #alikivougiouklaki

Σακελάριος, Παπαμιχαήλ και Ζαμπέτας

Παρασκήνια Αλικη στο ναυτικό

Σπάνια φωτο απο τα παρασκήνια Η νεράιδα και το παλικάρι

