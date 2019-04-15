Rare, unseen photos of Aliki Vougiouklaki on Instagram (photos)

The son of one of Greece’s iconic movie stars of the past Aliki Viougiouklaki, John Papamichael compiled a unique album of his mother’s photos on Instagram.

Greece’s “national star”, as Aliki was dubbed continues to be “near her fans”, not only through her films aired on reruns on Greek TV but also through social media.

For a few months now the unforgettable actress has acquired her own account on Instagram which includes rare, never seen photos for the first time.

The social media profile is titled “alikivougiouklakiofficial” and in the few months of its creation, it has already amassed over 8,700 followers.

Γιάννης Γκιωνάκης. Νίκος Σταυριδης. Σοφία Βέμπο και Αλικη Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aliki Vougiouklaki Official (@alikivougiouklakiofficial) στις 5 Μάρ, 2019 στις 4:56 πμ PST

Στο Θεολογο δεκαετία 70 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aliki Vougiouklaki Official (@alikivougiouklakiofficial) στις 10 Φεβ, 2019 στις 8:33 πμ PST

Κελεσίδης Κούρκουλος Αλικη στο Ταξίδι Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aliki Vougiouklaki Official (@alikivougiouklakiofficial) στις 28 Ιαν, 2019 στις 8:12 πμ PST

Χωρίς μέικ απ με τον Κιμούλη Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aliki Vougiouklaki Official (@alikivougiouklakiofficial) στις 12 Ιαν, 2019 στις 3:06 πμ PST

Σακελάριος, Παπαμιχαήλ και Ζαμπέτας Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aliki Vougiouklaki Official (@alikivougiouklakiofficial) στις 1 Ιαν, 2019 στις 7:36 πμ PST

Παρασκήνια Αλικη στο ναυτικό Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aliki Vougiouklaki Official (@alikivougiouklakiofficial) στις 1 Ιαν, 2019 στις 7:32 πμ PST

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aliki Vougiouklaki Official (@alikivougiouklakiofficial) στις 31 Δεκ, 2018 στις 6:19 πμ PST

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aliki Vougiouklaki Official (@alikivougiouklakiofficial) στις 30 Δεκ, 2018 στις 3:53 μμ PST

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aliki Vougiouklaki Official (@alikivougiouklakiofficial) στις 21 Δεκ, 2018 στις 6:16 μμ PST