Rare video of 3-year-old Prince William applying make-up to Princess Diana

It was from a behind the scenes photoshoot in 1985

If anything Netflix series “The Crown” has made Princess Diana even more popular than what she already among the public.

Therefore, anything related to her is grabbing even more attention than usual.

A rare touching video has seen the light of the day from 1985, showing a 3-year-old Prince William trying to put powder on his mom’s face.

According to Tatler, the video is a behind-the-scenes shot of a royal photoshoot with Diana and her children – Harry was a year old – by Tim Graham. Their photographer had captured them in front of a piano in Kensington Palace with these photos now considered “historic”…