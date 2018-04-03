Rasmussen: Donald Trump hits 50% approval rating

Trump’s remarkable milestone occurs in the second year of his presidency

President Donald Trump has reached a 50 percent approval rating, according to the latest Rasmussen poll of American voters.

On Monday, Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll showed that 50 percent of likely U.S. voters approved of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-nine percent disapproved.

Trump’s remarkable milestone occurs in the second year of his presidency. Obama was at 46 percent on April 2 of 2010, the second year of his presidency.

Rasmussen’s daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis as well as through an online survey tool of randomly selected participants. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points.

Source: breitbart