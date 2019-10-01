Rasputin brings the mayhem in the first full trailer for “Kingsman” origin story “The King’s Man”

Things are soon getting pretty out of hand (with some help from Black Sabbath)….

After a tease in the summer, we now have the first full – and explosive – trailer for origin story The King’s Man.

Almost a hundred years before Colin Firth’s Harry Hart recruited Eggsy to be trained in the ways of the gentleman spy, Ralph Fiennes’ the Duke of Oxford brings in young war hero Conrad into the fold.

And things are soon getting pretty out of hand (with some help from Black Sabbath).

Matthew Vaughn is back behind the camera for this third movie, ‘as a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man and his protégé must race against time to stop them’ (per the official synopsis).

Among those tyrants is Rhys Ifans’ Rasputin, also known as ‘the Mad Monk’, the mystic and holy man who had the ear of Tsar Nicholas II of Russia.

Read more HERE