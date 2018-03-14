Raw footage: Police shoot man dead in USA (warning: distressing video)

A video shot by a witness from inside a vehicle shows two police officers chasing a man in Tulare, California on Monday and after wrestling with him briefly, shooting him dead.

Witnesses say the man attacked a police officer, while others claim police used “excessive force” to combat a mentally ill man.

The incident started just after 4:30 p.m.when a bus driver called the police to inform them he had been assaulted. Detectives of the Tulare precinct are investigating to determine the cause of the shooting.