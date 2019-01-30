R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66

US R&B singer and songwriter James Ingram has died in Los Angeles at the age of 66.

The Grammy-winner and Oscar-nominee had two US number ones, with the smooth soul ballads Baby Come To Me (1986) and I Don’t Have The Heart (1990).

He also co-wrote Michael Jackson’s PYT with Quincy Jones.

Grey’s Anatomy actress and friend Debbie Allen announced his death on Twitter, saying she was “blessed to have been so close” to him.

In a statement, music producer Jones said: “There are no words to convey how much my heart aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother James Ingram.

Ingram received Oscar nominations in 1994 and 1995 for The Day I Fall In Love, a duet with Dolly Parton from Beethoven’s 2nd, and Look What Love Has Done, from the Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy Junior.

source: bbc.com