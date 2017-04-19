Real defeat Bayern (4-2) to advance to Champion League semi-finals (photos-video)

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich put on an unforgettable show on Wednesday night’s 2nd leg quarterfinal match of the Champions League in Spain, with the Spanish side reaching its 7th successive semis after a 4-2 victory in overtime. After a goalless draw in the first half, it was the Germans who drew first blood with a penalty kick by Lewandowsky in the 53rd minute. Real drew level on the 76th minute mark with a Ronaldo header, but Bayern equalised the first leg score (2-1) with an own goal by Ramos on 78 minutes. The teams went into overtime, with the Germans playing with a man down after Vidal had been sent off in the 84th minute. It was Ronaldo who sealed the game with two goals in 5 minutes (105’ and 110’) and Asensio 112’ giving the knock out blow to take Real through to the next round.