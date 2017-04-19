Real defeat Bayern (4-2) to advance to Champion League semi-finals (photos-video)

Apr, 19 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Ronaldo scores hat trick

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich put on an unforgettable show on Wednesday night’s 2nd leg quarterfinal match of the Champions League in Spain, with the Spanish side reaching its 7th successive semis after a 4-2 victory in overtime. After a goalless draw in the first half, it was the Germans who drew first blood with a penalty kick by Lewandowsky in the 53rd minute. Real drew level on the 76th minute mark with a Ronaldo header, but Bayern equalised the first leg score (2-1) with an own goal by Ramos on 78 minutes. The teams went into overtime, with the Germans playing with a man down after Vidal had been sent off in the 84th minute. It was Ronaldo who sealed the game with two goals in 5 minutes (105’ and 110’) and Asensio 112’ giving the knock out blow to take Real through to the next round.

Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) stands beside Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane after during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GERARD JULIEN

Real Madrid's Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas (R) lies on the field after an own goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GERARD JULIEN

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JAVIER SORIANO

Real Madrid's midfielder Marco Asensio celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CURTO DE LA TORRE

