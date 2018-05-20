Real Madrid crowned Euroleague champions after defeating Fenerbahce (85-80) in final!

Real Madrid have won their 10th European basketball title after defeating defending champions Fenerbahce (85-80) in the Euroleague final in Belgrade on Sunday night. Causer and Doncic led the scorers for the Spanish side with 17 and 15 points, respectively. For the Turkish team, Melli had 26 points followed by Wanamaker with 14. Earlier Zalgiris Kaunas defeated CSKA Moscow (79-77) to clinch 3rd spot.