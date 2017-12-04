Real or fake? Iranian teen claims she did 50 plastic surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie! (photos)

The Iranian teenager who claimed to have had 50 surgeries to make her look like her idol Angelina Jolie has taken the internet by storm.

And photos have emerged of Sahar Tabar, 19, from Tehran, before she underwent the transformative procedures.

In a series of photos posted to social media, the Jolie-obsessed teen revealed what she looked like before she drastically changed her appearance.

Before going under the knife, Sahar was a normal looking girl – with brown eyes and cropped brown hair.

Sahar Tabar claims to be one of the Tomb Raider actress’s biggest fans and has said she “would do anything” to emulate her.

Now she wears grey blue contact lenses, and appears to have had lip fillers and a nose job.

While her cheeks look more sunken, and she has two piercings on her cheeks.

She reportedly went on a diet to maintain her 40kg weight, which – provided she is over 4.8ft – would classify her as dangerously underweight.

Sahar has amassed more than 308,000 followers on Instagram although many have left unflattering comments on her pictures.

