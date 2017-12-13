Recep Erdogan accuses Donald Trump of having “zionist” mentality

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused US counterpart Donald Trump of having a “Zionist mentality” over his declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, adding Washington had no further role to play in the peace process.

“The real proprietor of these lands is Palestine. Mr Trump wants all this to be Israel. This is the product of an evangelist and Zionist mentality,” he said at the close of an emergency Muslim summit, adding that there can no longer be “any question” of the United States being a mediator in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.