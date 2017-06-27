Refuse collectors decided to continue their strike until Thursday!

They demand their proposal to be fully accepted by the government

The Workers’ Union in Municipalities decided that they should continue their strike until Thursday, when the Union will discuss the situation again.

Although the initial impression after their meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was that they will end the strike, their decision was that the government’s counter-proposal to their own, was not solving the problem.

According to the Union’s announcement, they will continue to push for the acceptance of their positions by the government.

This development means that the problem with the rubbish on the streets will continue through the coming days when really high temperatures are expected, up to 42C. Doctors are worried that this combination can be the cause of major hygiene issues especially for vulnerable groups of the population, such as children and the elderly.