Regional development conference of Rhodes starts on Monday

The regional development conference that will be held on April 16-17 on the island of Rhodes is expected to have a positive effect on the regional economy.

The conference is organized by the South Aegean Region and the Economy and Development Ministry. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will attend the conference as well as 18 ministers and deputy ministers.

It is the 13th Congress that is being held in the cycle of Regional Conferences that are planned in order to hold a decentralized dialogue with social and productive entities within the framework of the “National Development Strategy 2021”.

Its purpose is an in-depth exploration of production capacities in order to set qualitative and quantitative targets for the development perspective of the South Aegean as part of a coherent regional productive reconstruction project.

