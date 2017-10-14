Relatives and friends bid farewell to murdered Michael Zafeiropoulos (watch funeral live)

Family, relatives, friends, associates, colleagues and many ordinary people who were touched by the tragic murder of prominent Athens lawyer Michael Zafeiropoulos on Thursday night will be bidding their respect at the funeral which is taking place at the Church of the Metamorphosis in Hellinikon at 3pm. The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos arrived at the Church at 2.30pm, while a multitude of politicians, MPs, former MPs and legal officials are present. New Democracy MP Gerasimos Giakoumatos said it was cold-blooded murder upon on arriving at the Church courtyard. The Church had beeb inundated with wreaths from a plethora of people.