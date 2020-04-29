Release Athens music festival cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Following the news of the cancellation of the Ejekt Festival in Athens for the summer, the organisers of another popular rock event, Release Athens, informed the public that it would also call off its schedule summer event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is one of the most famous and popular summer festivals with different headliners scheduled to appear in June and July. This year, fans were expecting to see bands and artists such as Massive Attack, Pet Shop Boys, Judas Priest, Sofi Tukker and Parov Stelar.

The organisers announced that there would soon be posting clarifications for those who had already purchased tickets: