Relive the Apollo 11 Moon Landing Mission in Real Time! (video & more…)

Fifty years ago, humans from Earth first walked on the moon and you can relive NASA’s historic Apollo 11 mission as it happened with two amazing livestreams this month courtesy of ApolloinRealTime.org’s Ben Feist and Space.com partner Simulation Curriculum, creator of the night sky software Starry Night and SkySafari 6.

With ApolloinRealTime.org, Feist and archivist Stephen Slater has created an immersive experience that stitches together vast amounts of Apollo 11 mission audio, images, video and transcripts to give viewers a full accounting of the historic mission that sent astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the moon. While Space.com is simulcasting ApolloinRealTime.org’s live stream above, for the best experience you’ll want to visit the website itself, which features a number of multimedia experiences and options not possible in the YouTube Feed.

