Remains of two sailors killed in Pearl Harbor identified

In recent years, many Pearl Harbor victims have been accounted for, thanks to advancements in DNA and dental testing

The remains of two sailors killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor have been identified — 79 years after the tragedy.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency claims that Navy Fireman 1st Class Rex Wise, 21 and Navy Fireman 1st Class Hadley Heavin, 23, have been accounted for, KSN NBC reports.

Their remains could not be initially identified and were transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii — were they are listed as unknowns.

Wise was among the 429 killed aboard the USS Oklahoma, and Heavin one of 106 killed aboard the USS West Virginia on Dec. 7, 1941.

